/India Names 27 Places in Arunachal Pradesh | Counters China’s Renaming Claims | India-China Tensions

The Government of India has formally assigned standard names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, reinforcing the country's official cartographic records amid the continuing boundary dispute with China. The Ministry of Home Affairs said the exercise was carried out in consultation with the Arunachal Pradesh government. The newly designated names have been incorporated into the official maps of the Survey of India, providing uniform legal, administrative and cartographic recognition to the identified locations. The move comes against the backdrop of China's repeated attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing refers to as “South Tibet.” New Delhi has consistently rejected China's claims over the northeastern state and maintains that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.