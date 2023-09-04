India: Maharashtra stares at agri crisis, drought with 40% rain in August

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded just 40 percent of the normal rain in August, triggering concerns about an impending drought, with 11 districts receiving 32 to 44 percent less rainfall this monsoon between June and end of August, according to agriculture department data.

