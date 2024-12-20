Kashmir is experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting sharply and disrupting daily life. Watch this report for more details!
India: Kashmir Shivers As Intense Cold Wave Tightens Grip
Advertisment
Kashmir is experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting sharply and disrupting daily life. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.