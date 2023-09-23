India gets a new parliament house

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Indian democracy has a new address. Elected members officially moved to the new Parliament building to hold the remainder of the special session. The move to the new Parliament carries a huge symbolism - a firm severance from relics of the colonial era to the 'Amrit Kaal' celebrating 75 years of Indian independence from British rule. The phrase of Jawaharlal Nehru's speech 'From the Old to the New' takes on a whole new dimension.

