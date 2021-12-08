India: Four bodies recovered after chopper carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

Dec 08, 2021, 04:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Four bodies were recovered and three injured people were rescued after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in the Coonoor area of the Southern State of Tamil Nadu, today.
Read in App