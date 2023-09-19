India Foreign Ministry expels senior Canada diplomat over anti-India activities

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The Canadian High Commissioner to New Delhi was summoned to convey that a senior diplomat needs to leave India in five days. The much anticipated move comes as a counter-attack to Canada expelling a senior Indian diplomat.

