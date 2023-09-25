India fears 'Chinese Spy Vessel' in Sri Lanka may raise security issues

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Echoing India's concerns the United States is learned to have raised concerns about the upcoming visit of the Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6 to Colombo, Sri Lanka which India believes is a surveillance vessel and not a research vessel.

