India Declares Pak Official Persona Non Grata, Pakistan Expels Indian Staffer In A Tit-For-Tat Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Adampur air base is more than a routine inspection; it is a calculated symbolic strike aimed squarely at Rawalpindi's ongoing information warfare. Early in the day, Prime Minister Modi was briefed by top Indian Air Force leadership and met with the Indian military personnel who played a pivotal role in India's military response.