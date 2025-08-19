/India, China reset relations: Doval-Wang YI talks ahead of PM Modi’s SCO visit

India and China are moving to rebuild ties after years of border tensions. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in New Delhi for the 24th round of border talks. Doval said ties are on an “upward trend,” while Wang Yi called for trust and stability. The talks come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China since 2018, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. The reset comes against the backdrop of U.S. tariffs and shifting regional equations.