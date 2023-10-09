India-Canada row: Justin Trudeau discusses India-Canada row with UAE

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the India and Canada row with the president of the UAE. He said it is important to uphold and respect the rule of law now this was during a phone call in which the two leaders discussed what took place on Monday taking to social media platform X.

