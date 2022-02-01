India Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Union Budget

Feb 01, 2022, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Union Budget and second one under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. India looks for a booster dose to the economy after a Covid-battered year. Stay tuned for all live updates.
