India: Bharat Ratna for MS Swaminathan | Spotlight on Swaminathan Panel's MSP Formula

One of the key demands for the Delhi Chalo march by the protesting Indian Farmers is a legal guarantee of minimum support price. The demands have put the spotlight on the Swaminathan panel's MSP formula. Dr MS Swaminathan Indian geneticist and an international administrator died at the age of 98 in September last year. Renowned for his leading role in India's Green Revolution he'll be conferred with India's highest civilian award which is the Bharat Ratna award. Watch to know more!