India assures Myanmar on COVID-19 vaccine, speeding up infra projects
Oct 06, 2020, 10.50 AM(IST)
India has assured Myanmar it would give the country priority on coronavirus vaccine and speed up infrastructure projects in the country during the visit of Army Chief General MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's two-day visit.