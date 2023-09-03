India: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to be part of panel on 'One Nation, One Election'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined the invitation to be part of the panel which was formed by the central government to examine the possibility of implementing the idea of 'One Nation, One Election'. This comes just hours after it was announced that he would be part of the eight-member panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

