India accounts for 11% of global deaths in road accidents

Feb 15, 2021, 09.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India has lost lives of 3 million people in the last decade alone. On an average around 500,000 road crashes takes place every year in the country, in which average of 150,000 people loses their lives. WION brings you a report.
