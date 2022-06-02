India: 16 targeted killings in Kashmir valley since January

Published: Jun 02, 2022
The Kashmir valley is on edge. Sine January, 16 people have lost their lives in targeted killings, there has also been a series of terror attacks on people. In the latest, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead in Kulgam.
