/Independence Day 2025: PM Modi stands up to America, promises India Diwali bonus

In his 79th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Narendra Modi laid out a bold roadmap for a self-reliant India by 2047. Key announcements included GST cuts, a ₹1 lakh crore job scheme for youth, India’s first semiconductor chip launch by the end of the year, and private sector entry into nuclear energy. The speech comes amid global trade tensions and ahead of the high-stakes US-Russia summit in Alaska, which could shape India’s economic future.