/Inaugural Gaza Peace Meet in Washington, $5 Billion in Gaza Reconstruction Pledges Expected | WION

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 20:00 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 20:00 IST
US President Donald Trump is set to host the inaugural Gaza peace meeting in Washington, marking a significant diplomatic development. The gathering is expected to focus on post-conflict stabilisation and reconstruction efforts, with reports indicating that around $5 billion in Gaza reconstruction pledges could be discussed. The meeting comes amid continuing international attention on Gaza’s humanitarian and rebuilding challenges.