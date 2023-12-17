In South Korea, more young people consider marriage, childbirth as nonessential

More young people in South Korea are considering marriage and childbirth as "nonessential." Citing recent government data, a report by the news agency Yonhap on Friday (Dec 15) said that only 27 per cent of women in their 20s considered marriage as essential last year, marking a decline from nearly 53 per cent in 2008. The report said that around 42 per cent of men in the same age group found marriage necessary, which is a drop of 30 per cent.