In Imran Khan vs Pak Army, key leaders quit | Military has staged 3 coups & ruled for over 3 decades

Since his ouster, Imran khan has had a public fallout with the military, despite previously enjoying close ties with the country’s most powerful institution. The former prime minister has fired unprecedented criticism at Pakistan's leaders and powerful military elite. He has accused them of plotting a November assassination attempt that saw him shot in the leg. Pakistani politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country's founding in 1947. But few have so directly challenged a military that holds significant influence over domestic politics and foreign policy. The Pakistani military has staged at least three coups and ruled for more than three decades. It has ensured dominance over the political elite - during periods of martial law; or as guardians of centrally controlled civilian regimes. Over the years, the military has repressed political parties and cobbled together regime-friendly alliances.