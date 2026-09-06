/IMRAN KHAN | Sons Slam UK Government Over Father’s Imprisonment, Seek Stronger Action

The sons of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, have criticised the British government over what they describe as an inadequate response to their father’s imprisonment. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the brothers said they were disappointed by the assistance offered when they considered travelling to Pakistan to see their father. The brothers said former British Foreign Secretary David Lammy advised them against travelling to Pakistan and warned that the UK government would not be able to support them if they were arrested or detained. Lammy served as foreign secretary from July 2024 to September 2025. Sulaiman and Kasim said they believe Britain could have applied greater pressure on Pakistan, pointing to international concerns over Imran Khan’s detention. The brothers have also been unable to see their father in person for years, while their attempts to secure visas to travel to Pakistan have reportedly faced repeated rejection on technical grounds. The controversy comes as concerns over Imran Khan’s prison conditions and access to medical care continue to draw international attention. The brothers have repeatedly called for greater action to ensure they can meet their father.