/Imran Khan Health Row: Kapil, Gavaskar Want 'Urgent Care' For Imran

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 12:00 IST
The family of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected a newly released medical report, calling it inaccurate. In response, protests have been held outside Adiala Jail, led by Khan’s sister, demanding proper medical care and transparency regarding his condition.
Authorities are monitoring the situation as supporters gather to voice their concerns. Stay updated for further developments on Imran Khan’s health, family statements, and protest actions.