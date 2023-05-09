Imran Khan arrest: Know what Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has to say about the former PM's arrest
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the Islamabad High Court over the Qadir Trust case. According to the reports, the former PM was arrested by the Pakistan rangers. Imran Khan's party PTI allegedly said that Khan was badly injured while being taken by the rangers. Meanwhile, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif has a four-pointer response for the former PM, watch the video to know about it.