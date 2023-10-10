ICC World Cup 2023: Mercurial Pakistan take on bruised Sri Lanka

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Pakistan take on subcontinental rivals Sri Lanka in the World Cup on Tuesday. Pakistan won their opener against the Netherlands while Sri Lanka was at the receiving end of a hammering at the hands of South Africa. 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down the key battles ahead of that crunch clash.

