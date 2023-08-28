Hundreds still missing in Hawaii deadly wildfires

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Hundreds of people are still missing in the devastating wildfires in Maui island in the U.S. state of Hawaii, as 99 percent of burnt areas have been searched by rescuers. The wildfires, which started on Aug. 8 and have claimed the lives of at least 115 people, are the deadliest wildfires in the United States in more than a century, and the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history. The number of death toll is expected to climb as time goes by.

