How ‘made in India’ vaccine will combat malaria | The India Story

How 'made in India' vaccine will combat malaria

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The World Health Organisation has given its approval for the R21/Matrix malaria vaccine, a ground-breaking development in the battle against malaria. Developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, this cost-effective vaccine is set to be mass-produced in India. Malaria remains a significant global health challenge, causing millions of cases and deaths annually, particularly in Africa and India. Why has it been historically challenging to develop an effective malaria vaccine, and what makes the R21 vaccine a promising breakthrough?

