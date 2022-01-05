Houthi rebels have seized an Emirati flagship in the red sea

Jan 05, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In a further escalation in hostilities in the Yemen war, the Houthi rebels have seized an Emirati flagship in the red sea. According to the Houthis, the vessel was full to the deck with weapons military jeeps, and other ammunition.
