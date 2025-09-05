/Hostage families hold protests, asking Israel to free hostages, end war

#GRAVITAS | Tomorrow will mark 700 days of the Gaza War and counting since Hamas carried out its attack-massacre in southern Israel on 7 October 2023. Over 63,000 Gazans have been killed since. Meanwhile, Israel has claimed over 40% of Gaza city territory has come under its control as it launched fresh strikes in Gaza City, killing nearly 30 people alone, and levelling high-storey buildings to ground. Watch this video to find out more.