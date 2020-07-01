LIVE TV
Hk activists call for protests over security law near handover anniversary venue
Jul 01, 2020, 10.15 AM(IST)
Hong Kong authorities threw a security blanket across the city early on Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub.