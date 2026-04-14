/Hippo Invasion | Colombia to Kill Pablo Escobar's Cocaine Hippos

Colombian officials authorised a plan to cull dozens of hippos roaming freely through a region in the center of the country, where they threaten villagers and displace native species years after notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar brought in the first ones. Colombia's environment Minister Irene Vélez said previous methods to control their population have been expensive and unsuccessful, including neutering some of the animals or moving them to zoos. Velez said up to 80 hippos would be affected by the measure.