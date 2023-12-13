videos
'Hijab should not be used as weapon against Iran': Ebrahim Raisi's wife
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
In a latest interview, Iranian First Lady Jamileh Alamolhoda discusses womanhood, Islam, and Iran.
