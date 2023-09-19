Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Canada PM Trudeau says, 'Credible allegations of India's involvement'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
On Monday, Canada said that it was actively pursuing credible allegations linking the Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in British Columbia in June. Meanwhile, Canada has expelled the senior Indian diplomat as it investigates the killing of Nijjar.

