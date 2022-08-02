Hacker posts cryptocurrency link from former Pak PM Imran Khan's account

Published: Aug 02, 2022, 12:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The official Instagram account of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan was hacked where the hacker shared a promotional post regarding cryptocurrency. The hacker also attached a link to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fake crypto account.
