Gravitas: Zelensky Sacks Defence Chief As Corruption Rocks Ministry | How Deep Does The Problem Go?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Ukrainian President has removed the defence minister amid the war with Ukraine. It comes amid a series of corruption scandals that rocked has rocked the ministry. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

