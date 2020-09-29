Gravitas: Wuhan Virus Pandemic, Why China must pay for damages

Sep 29, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST)
The Wuhan virus has killed over 1 million people. It has pushed numerous countries into recession and snatched the livelihoods of people across the world. Who will compensate for all of this? WION's Palki Sharma argues it's time to #MakeChinaPay.