Gravitas: Wuhan: Over 75% of hospitalised patients still suffer from Covid symptoms

Jan 12, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Has China really tamed the Wuhan Virus? Three cities are under lockdown after a fresh outbreak. A Chinese study has found that over 75% of the patients hospitalised in Wuhan still suffer from lingering symptoms.
