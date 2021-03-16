Gravitas: Will Dante get justice after 700 years?

Mar 16, 2021, 11.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Will Dante finally get justice after 700 years? In 1301 A.D. the Italian poet was sent into exile. In 2021, his descendant says the verdict was biased & wants to undo the 'miscarriage of justice'. WION's Palki Sharma gets you this report.
Read in App