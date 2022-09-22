Gravitas: Why the 'Sleepy Chicken' challenge is dangerous

Published: Sep 22, 2022, 12:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Sleepy chicken challenge has been deemed a 'recipe for danger' by the FDA. The challenge involves cooking chicken in NyQuil, a cough syrup used for common cold. Priyanka Sharma tells you why it's problematic.
