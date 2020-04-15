Gravitas: Why Donald Trump has failed to act like a President

Apr 15, 2020, 12.50 AM(IST)
23,000+ lives have been lost in the United States, but the U.S. President says he should not be blamed for anything. A press conference by Trump turned out to be a never-ending monologue of self-pity. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.