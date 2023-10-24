Gravitas: US vows to hold Iran responsible for attacks on troops in West Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
US accuses Iran of ‘actively facilitating’ attacks on bases in West Asia. Washington says it will not allow threats to its interests to ‘go unchallenged’ after increase in attacks on its forces in the region. But with current attacks, would a US President really be willing to become embroiled in another war, especially in an election year?

