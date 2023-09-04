Gravitas: Unification Church to be dissolved in Japan?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Japanese media has reported that the government may ask courts to order the dissolution of the Unification church. This comes in the wake of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

