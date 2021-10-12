Gravitas: UK Police to not take action against Prince Andrew

Oct 12, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Are British Royals above the law? British police have decided to not take action against Prince Andrew. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old who was trafficked by American financier Jeffrey Epstein. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
