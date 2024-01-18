Gravitas | Top 10 countries with the largest gold reserves: The global gold race

In a global race for economic security, the top ten nations are stockpiling massive gold reserves. The United States leads with over 8,000 tonnes, followed by Germany, Italy, and France. Even India, ranking ninth, surpasses wealthy West Asian nations. These gold reserves, crucial for national stability, serve as a financial safeguard, bolstering currencies and providing a hedge against economic uncertainties. As geopolitical tensions rise, these shimmering reserves highlight their timeless role in national economic strategies.