Gravitas: Threat of nuke disaster: Russian forces fire 80 rockets from nuclear plant site

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine says Russia used a nuclear plant to carry out a deadly rocket attack.This comes after a Russian base in Crimea was destroyed by a string of blasts. Is Moscow responding by raising the nuclear threat? Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you.
