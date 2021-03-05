Gravitas: The Taliban tried to kill her, now she is negotiating peace with them

Mar 05, 2021, 11.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In a few days, the world will celebrate International Women's Day. What does this mean for the women of Afghanistan? Fawzia Koofi says women of Afghanistan remain resilient. WION's Palki Sharma brings you an exclusive conversation.
