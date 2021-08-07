Gravitas: The Taliban is targeting Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan

Aug 07, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In Afghanistan's Paktia, The Taliban dislodged the Sikh religious flag at a historic shrine that was visited by the Guru Nanak. As the Taliban's offensive escalates, the terror group is sending a message to the Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan.
Read in App