Gravitas: The 'Super League' saga

Apr 19, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Football is at war! 12 heavy-weight clubs have announced a 'money-spinning' #SuperLeague. Critics say this breakaway league will 'kill the game'. WION's Palki Sharma tells you all you need to know about the saga.
Read in App