Gravitas: The 'consequences' of insulting Erdogan

Dec 22, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In Turkey, 903 children have faced trial for 'insulting' Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the last 6 years. The youngest to be prosecuted was 12 years old. WION's Palki Sharma #Upadhyay tells you more about the 21st century Turkey.
Read in App