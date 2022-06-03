Gravitas: Targeted killings on the rise in Kashmir

Published: Jun 03, 2022
Around 16 targeted killings have been reported in Kashmir in the first 6 months of 2022. Almost all the victims belong to Kashmir's Hindu minority. Why are terror attacks on the rise in Kashmir valley? Palki Sharma tells you.
