Gravitas: Sweden to decrease digital learning and return to traditional school books

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Schooling has gone digital, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. But has it done more harm than good? Sweden thinks it has. Is it time to go back to basics? Molly Gambhir tells you more

